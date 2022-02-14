Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 19:36

Man (70s) dies in Offaly crash

A man, aged in his early 70s, has died following a two-vehicle collision in Tullamore, Co Offaly. 
James Cox

A man, aged in his early 70s, has died following a two-vehicle collision in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The collision occurred on the N52 at Bunaterin, Tullamore, this morning at approximately 10.10am.

The male driver, early 70s, and sole occupant of the first vehicle was fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore where a postmortem will take place.

The male driver, mid 30s, of the second vehicle and sole occupant of that vehicle received non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment.

The road was closed, and the Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted their examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

