Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 15:18

Covid: 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases while 665 patients are in hospital

As of 8am on Monday morning, 665 Covid-19 patients were in hospital of which 67 were in ICU.
Covid: 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases while 665 patients are in hospital

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 3,609 positive antigen tests registered on Sunday.

As of 8am on Monday morning, 665 Covid-19 patients were in hospital of which 67 were in ICU.

On Saturday, a further 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases were recorded. Meanwhile, 3,650 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded along with 2,950 positive antigen tests from Saturday.

In Northern Ireland, two more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died, according to the Department of Health.

Another 2,465 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Monday morning, there were 437 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, with 13 in intensive care.

More in this section

Michael Lynn trial adjourned for a week after juror tests positive for Covid Michael Lynn trial adjourned for a week after juror tests positive for Covid
Thousands raised for Women’s Aid in month after death of Ashling Murphy Thousands raised for Women’s Aid in month after death of Ashling Murphy
There is no ‘black hole’ in HSE budget, says Paul Reid There is no ‘black hole’ in HSE budget, says Paul Reid
Businessman Ulick McEvaddy became aware of campaign to release O’Halloran through son's school

Businessman Ulick McEvaddy became aware of campaign to release O’Halloran through son's school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more