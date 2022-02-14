Covid: 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases while 665 patients are in hospital

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 3,494 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 3,609 positive antigen tests registered on Sunday.

As of 8am on Monday morning, 665 Covid-19 patients were in hospital of which 67 were in ICU.

On Saturday, a further 4,940 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases were recorded. Meanwhile, 3,650 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, 4,331 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded along with 2,950 positive antigen tests from Saturday.

In Northern Ireland, two more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died, according to the Department of Health.

Another 2,465 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Monday morning, there were 437 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, with 13 in intensive care.