Young women at high risk of relationship abuse, new research shows

Young women are at high risk of men’s violence in their own intimate relationships, according to new research by Women's Aid.

One in five women have suffered relationship abuse by a current of former male partner, compared to one in 11 young men.

The research found the abuse can include emotional, physical or sexual abuse. Furthermore, one in three young women never told anyone about the abuse they suffered.

Of the one in five women who suffered abuse, nine in 10 were emotionally abused while one in two were targeted with abuse online.

According to Women's Aid, more than half of the young women abused by a male partner experienced the abuse under the age of 18 as minors.

The findings come as Women's Aid have launched its 'Too Into You' public awareness campaign for young people who are subjected to abuse in an intimate relationship.

Commenting on the findings, Women’s Aid CEO, Sarah Benson, said: “Recent discussions on men’s violence against women have been focused largely on women’s safety in public spaces and in their communities.

“However, we also need to remember that young women are commonly at risk of male violence not just by strangers, but in their intimate relationships with men.

“Intimate relationship abuse is a highly gendered issue and is alarmingly common. Young women in particular are subjected to coercive control including emotional, physical, sexual, and online abuse by intimate partners in relationships including casual and even short term relationships.

“No matter how ‘serious’ or lengthy the relationship is, if it is abusive the impact of abuse can be severe, long lasting and life changing for young women.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Women’s Aid (24-hour freephone helpline at 1800 341 900, email helpline@womensaid.ie) or Men’s Aid Ireland (confidential helpline at 01 554 3811, email hello@mensaid.ie) for support and information.

Safe Ireland also outlines a number of local services and helplines at safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.