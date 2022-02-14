Winning EuroMillions jackpot ticket worth €30,928,078 sold in Co Tipperary

Friday's winning EuroMillions ticket was sold at a family run service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.

The winning ticket was sold at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina on February 6th and is worth an astonishing €30,928,078.

The mid-west player has officially become the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland.

Siobhan Larkin, who owns the business with her husband Michael, spoke of the complete shock and joy she felt on receiving the news over the weekend.

“When our visitors from the National Lottery arrived here on Sunday evening, I was totally overwhelmed and in quite a state of shock,” Ms Larkin said.

“I couldn’t believe that it was our store that sold the winning ticket worth €30.9 million.

“We are coming up to 21 years in business here this March so what a way this is to mark the occasion.

“The vast majority of our customers are locals, so we hope that the winner might be a local too and wish them all the very best with their huge win.

“This win is going to be absolutely huge for the community.

“It’s become a bit of a running joke now as to where the winning ticket was actually sold because of our unique border location – was it Clare, Limerick or Tipperary? As proud Tipperary people, we’ll be claiming the win for Tipp!”

The National Lottery is asking players in counties Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary to check their tickets.

The winner has been advised to sign the back of their ticket, keep it in a safe place and make contact with the National Lottery.