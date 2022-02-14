Thousands raised for Women’s Aid in month after death of Ashling Murphy

Thousands of euro were raised for Women’s Aid in the month after the death of 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

With Saturday, February 12th marking one month since Ms Murphy was attacked and killed while jogging near Tullamore, many GoFundMe campaigns set up in her memory raised money by going for a run, walk or jog.

Of the many campaigns in her memory, more than 35 campaigns were set up in Ireland to donate to Women’s Aid, a national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children, raising over €14,500 in four weeks.

“There has been an extraordinary outpouring of solidarity in the wake of this tragic event. What we see in these terrible situations is communities pulling together to find hope,” said Nicole Schneegass of GoFundMe.

Among the fundraisers was Rebecca Fleming, who raised more than €800 by helping to organise a 5K run. Writing on her page, Ms Fleming said the run was put together “in memory of Ashling Murphy and as a show of solidarity to all walkers and runners.”

Lauren McKeon, who raised over €335 for the charity, said she would run the Dingle marathon in September. On her fundraising page, she said: “Ashling Murphy is all of us, except we made it home.”

Oliver James also raised €2,615 for Women’s Aid with his 5K walk campaign.

It comes as Women’s Aid has separately launched its 'Too Into You Campaign' on social media aimed at young women.

One in five young women will experience intimate relationship abuse by the time they are 25, according to the charity. Research shows over half of those will have first experienced some form of abuse from a current or former partner by the time they are 18.