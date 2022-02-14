Gardaí renew appeal for information 14 years after murder of Andrew Burns

An Garda Síochána have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of Andrew Burns 14 years ago in Co Donegal.

The appeal comes as Andrew Burns' family remain devastated and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder.

Mr Burns was murdered at Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co Donegal on February 12th 2008.

Shortly after 7pm that day, Mr Burns received a number of gunshot wounds and was later found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church. He was pronounced dead before 8pm that day.

Although Gardaí believe a number of people were involved in the murder of Mr Burns, just one person has been convicted. They are currently serving a life sentence.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said: "An Garda Síochána in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.

"In particular their friends, family members and partners.

"It has been 14 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 14 years ago.

"An Garda Síochána is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have."