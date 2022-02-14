Gardaí investigating after mass-goers find church front defaced in Kerry

Anne Lucey

Gardaí are investigating an act of criminal damage after parishioners in Kenmare, Co Kerry arrived at mass to find their church had been defaced with red graffiti under the cover of darkness.

9am mass-goers at the Holy Cross Church on Sunday arrived to find the left front of the limestone building had been sprayed with red paint, involving what appears to be a pentagon type symbol and black writing in an unknown language.

Parish priest Fr George Hayes expressed his great upset and disappointment and said the parish is seeking advice on how to clean the building.

Local councillor Dan McCarthy also expressed shock, saying nothing like this had ever happened previously.

He said generations of Kenmare people were baptised, married and attended Holy Cross, which he said was “an iconic building”.

Consecrated in 1864, the church is a symbol of hope after the pandemic and people were delighted when it reopened, he said.

“It is very hard to understand the reason for this,” Mr McCarthy said.

It seemed designed to upset people going into mass on a Sunday morning, he added.

“If there is someone crying out for help are people who can provide help. There is great help for them. There is no need to take it out on that iconic building where people have worshipped for generations.”

Mr McCarthy said he has been contacted by people from far away who have offered to try and clean the building.

Gardaí are treating the matter as an act of criminal damage and are investigating.

In 2018, an accidental fire in the area of the church organ caused extensive smoke damage.