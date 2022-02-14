Valentine’s Day appeal for home for Collie ‘couple’ who met at dog shelter

Dogs Trust has issued a Valentine’s Day appeal for a home for a Collie crossbreed “couple” who arrived separately at their dog shelter but quickly became “the best of friends”.

The animal charity said two-year-old Finn and one-year-old Willow are affectionately called ‘Fillow’ by staff and have collectively spent 35 months in their care.

Despite the charity’s best efforts to get the duo noticed on social media with their “adorable antics,” it said the pair remain overlooked.

“Willow and Finn have both overcome so much in their short lives. They are fearful, but together they bring out the best in each other,” said Ciara Murran, head of communications at Dogs Trust Ireland.

“They are what we call ‘UnderDogs’, dogs that will need that extra time, love and care to settle into a home. Our Valentine’s wish is that someone’s heart is big enough to love and adopt these two very special dogs.”

Two-year-old Finn and one-year-old Willow are affectionately known as ‘Fillow’ by staff. Photo: Fran Veale

Both dogs have had difficult starts in life. At just two weeks old, Willow and her siblings were abandoned in a bucket, but a kind passer-by took them to Dogs Trust where they were hand-reared by staff.

Willow can be quite worried by noises and unfamiliar people, the charity said, but Finn helps give her the confidence she needs to be “a happy and trusting lady.”

Similarly for Finn, he is a “sensitive soul” who finds comfort with his “girlfriend” Willow, with their bond helping both overcome their fears.

Sandra Ruddell, Dogs Trust assistant operations manager said: “We are seeing more and more dogs who are fearful of what we would consider normal, everyday things.

“Certain noises can upset Finn and Willow which is why we are searching for a quiet home for them. A home with few visitors and a secure back-garden would be perfect for this pair.

“They are such loving dogs who just need time and space to feel comfortable before showering you with gratitude and love.

“We have lots of UnderDogs, just like Finn and Willow, who are looking for their perfect home too. It can be challenging at times, but so rewarding to see a dog who was previously scared, overcome their fear and start to let their personality shine through.

“If you think you might be able to offer a home to a long-term dog, please contact us.”

Dogs Trust considers dogs in their care as UnderDogs if they have spent six months or more searching for their forever home. Visit www.DogsTrust.ie/UnderDogs for more information.