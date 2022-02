A car crashed through a barrier on north Dublin’s Strand Road before falling 40 feet onto the beach below.

It is understood the car was parked and unoccupied when the incident occurred on Sunday.

The car fell onto Sutton Strand but did not cause any injuries to those on the beach at the time.

Gardaí at Howth attended the scene of the incident shortly after 12pm.

No one was injured, a Garda spokesperson confirmed.