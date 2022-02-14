Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 07:53

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Last-ditch diplomatic talks over Ukraine, medical negligence and drink spiking are all on the front pages of Monday's papers
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

"Last-ditch" diplomatic talks over Ukraine, medical negligence and drink spiking are all on the front pages of Monday's papers.

The Irish Times leads with last-ditch diplomatic efforts to convince Russia not to invade Ukraine, also reporting that a senior Army officer was taken into custody by military police over the weekend after allegedly crashing his car at a Defence Forces base.

The Irish Examiner reports that medical negligence and hospital accident payouts have cost the State more than €2.4 billion since 2003, with claims costing an average of €120 million each year over the past two decades.

The Echo in Cork meanwhile reports that concerns about drink spiking have been raised by the UCC Students Union, which says that in recent days it has helped five students who believe their drinks were spiked.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that axing the €3,000 per year student contribution fee for college students could come as part of plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Irish Sun reports Kurt Zouma pulled out of West Ham's Premier League game at Leicester during the warm-up, after being named in the starting eleven, amid outcry over a cat kicking video.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports a leading feminist activist has said football chiefs wanting to rehabilitate players who have mistreated or abused women need to “check their own attitudes” if the guidance they offer is about how not to get “tripped up” online.

In Britain, reports that the prime minister will travel to Europe to engage in urgent talks to address the escalating Ukraine crisis dominate the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph lead with Boris Johnson’s “last-ditch” diplomatic trip to Europe and plea to Vladimir Putin to engage in a de-escalation.

The Times and the Financial Times add that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also holding talks in Kyiv, while the i reports that Britons in Ukraine have defied advice to leave.

Ukraine’s negative response to UK defence secretary Ben Wallace’s comments that talks with Russia had a “whiff of Munich” about them are front page of The Independent.

The Daily Mirror frames the developments as a “countdown to war”.

The Russian Ambassador to Sweden has ridiculed the threat of economic sanctions according to Metro.

Meanwhile, The Guardian carries a new report into racial inequities in the British health service.

The RAF’s deputy chief has been suspended amid accusations of flashing, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star warns on damaging winds from approaching storms.

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for information after man dies in single car crash Gardaí appeal for information after man dies in single car crash
What the paper's say: Sunday's front pages What the paper's say: Sunday's front pages
Poll puts Sinn Féin on course to be largest Stormont party Poll puts Sinn Féin on course to be largest Stormont party
Families of Stardust victims hold vigil to mark 41st anniversary of the tragedy

Families of Stardust victims hold vigil to mark 41st anniversary of the tragedy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more