What the papers say: Monday's front pages

"Last-ditch" diplomatic talks over Ukraine, medical negligence and drink spiking are all on the front pages of Monday's papers.

The Irish Times leads with last-ditch diplomatic efforts to convince Russia not to invade Ukraine, also reporting that a senior Army officer was taken into custody by military police over the weekend after allegedly crashing his car at a Defence Forces base.

The Irish Examiner reports that medical negligence and hospital accident payouts have cost the State more than €2.4 billion since 2003, with claims costing an average of €120 million each year over the past two decades.

The Echo in Cork meanwhile reports that concerns about drink spiking have been raised by the UCC Students Union, which says that in recent days it has helped five students who believe their drinks were spiked.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that axing the €3,000 per year student contribution fee for college students could come as part of plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Irish Sun reports Kurt Zouma pulled out of West Ham's Premier League game at Leicester during the warm-up, after being named in the starting eleven, amid outcry over a cat kicking video.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports a leading feminist activist has said football chiefs wanting to rehabilitate players who have mistreated or abused women need to “check their own attitudes” if the guidance they offer is about how not to get “tripped up” online.

In Britain, reports that the prime minister will travel to Europe to engage in urgent talks to address the escalating Ukraine crisis dominate the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph lead with Boris Johnson’s “last-ditch” diplomatic trip to Europe and plea to Vladimir Putin to engage in a de-escalation.

EXPRESS: Boris urges Putin to step ‘back from brink’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/auU4wTAHpI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2022

MAIL: Frantic 48 hours to save Europe from war #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GtpTzRukhG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'PM urges Russia to step back from brink'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/tN4SuhMRUX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 13, 2022

The Times and the Financial Times add that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also holding talks in Kyiv, while the i reports that Britons in Ukraine have defied advice to leave.

TIMES: Leaders in final push to avert Ukraine invasion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wD3YUr47LR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 14th February pic.twitter.com/vNWY6iNKNG — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 13, 2022

I: Tensions rise in Ukraine as West steps up efforts to stop invasion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XHVXSSKu0j — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 13, 2022

Ukraine’s negative response to UK defence secretary Ben Wallace’s comments that talks with Russia had a “whiff of Munich” about them are front page of The Independent.

The Daily Mirror frames the developments as a “countdown to war”.

The Russian Ambassador to Sweden has ridiculed the threat of economic sanctions according to Metro.

Meanwhile, The Guardian carries a new report into racial inequities in the British health service.

Guardian front page, Monday 14 February 2022: Damning race report reveals vast inequalities across health service pic.twitter.com/v9QYjpxkJK — The Guardian (@guardian) February 13, 2022

The RAF’s deputy chief has been suspended amid accusations of flashing, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: RAF deputy chief suspended and probed by cops after ‘flashing his bottom at family’https://t.co/AWiyTe3mLz pic.twitter.com/uWmxuCCyeN — The Sun (@TheSun) February 13, 2022

And the Daily Star warns on damaging winds from approaching storms.