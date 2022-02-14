Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 06:45

Man seriously injured in assault on Dublin’s Gardiner Street

A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s have been arrested in connection with the incident
Gardaí have arrested two people following a serious assault on a man on the northside of Dublin.

The incident occurred in the Upper Gardiner Street area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The injured man was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment, with his injuries understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s have been arrested in connection with a Garda investigation into the incident.

They are being questioned at Mountjoy Garda station, where they can be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Gardiner Street area between 2:45am and 3:30am yesterday morning to contact them.

