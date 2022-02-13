Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 18:47

Families of Stardust victims hold vigil to mark 41st anniversary of the tragedy

The fire, which broke out at a Valentine's dance in the north Dublin nightclub in 1981, claimed the lives of 48 people, with more than 200 others being injured.
A vigil was held on Sunday to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Stardust fire in Dublin.

Families of victims gathered at the site of the nightclub fire on Sunday to remember those who lost their lives.

Among those also in attendance at the vigil were folk singer Christy Moore and veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird.

Speaking at the vigil, Mr Bird encouraged families to keep fighting for justice. The song ‘They Never Came Home’ was performed by Christy Moore, while Dublin Fire Brigade were also in attendance signalling the end of 48 seconds’ silence with a siren.

A further inquest into the fire is expected to begin in March after several delays.

Speaking to Newstalk, Antoinette Keegan, chairwoman of the Stardust Victim’s Committee, said it is a difficult time for families.

"I actually didn't think it was going to be this tough, but it's getting tougher because we all have to go through the pen portraits and read about our loved ones," Ms Keegan said.

"It's just so hard, we are getting obstacle after obstacle thrown in our way, and it shouldn't be.

"It's the biggest disaster in the history of the State, the Government should understand, we are going through enough pain, and it's not right what we are going through."

Dublin Coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, is set to rule this week if 'unlawful killing' will be an available verdict for the inquest.

