Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 12:32

50 Irish citizens register with Kyiv embassy as tensions rise

The DFA said it upgraded its advice following consultations with officials in Brussels and Kyiv. The Irish embassy itself remains open, albeit with “a small number of essential staff” remaining.
Digital Desk Staff

50 Irish citizens have so far registered with the Irish embassy in Kyiv, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

As the Irish Examiner reports, amid fears of a Russian invasion, the DFA issued updated advice yesterday afternoon and asked all Irish citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately.

It also warned against all travel into the country.

The Department said it is monitoring the situation closely and that it will issue any further updates in due course.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed that he had spoken to the Irish ambassador in Kyiv Thérese Healy last night.

“She leads a small but effective team and remains present doing an important job supporting Irish citizens,” Mr Coveney said.

“Advice to Irish citizens is to leave Ukraine.

Ryanair flight

"We continue to work with EU partners and will keep people updated,” he added.

Despite these warnings, an 8am Ryanair flight departed from Dublin to the Ukrainian capital this morning with most of the 131 passengers who had booked a ticket on board.

Meanwhile, according to Senator Mary Seery-Kearney of Fine Gael, there are Irish parents of 14 babies due to be born in Ukraine to surrogates before May.

Speaking during the order of Business in the Seanad earlier this week, she said the DFA’s advice that Irish citizens in Ukraine should leave immediately was “devastating news for families on their journey to parenthood via surrogacy” in the country.

Senator Seery-Kearney asked that any individuals in this position reach out to her so that arrangements be put in place for “whatever arises”.

Both the US and UK have stated that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could commence within days.

