Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 09:47

What the paper's say: Sunday's front pages

The Sunday paper's focus on various leaks from the HSE as detail of parties during lockdown and the financial disarray come to light. 
What the paper's say: Sunday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

The Sunday paper's focus on various leaks from the HSE as detail of parties during lockdown and financial disarray come to light.

The Sunday Independent claims that the HSE is investigating three parties which took place during lockdown.

 

The Business Post focuses on leaked audio which outlines the financial dysfunction within the HSE,

The Sunday Times reports that Fianna Fail has pulled five points clear of Fine Gael, Micheál Martin has drawn level with Mary Lou McDonald and satisfaction with the government is up for the third month in a row, according to the latest Behaviour & Attitudes poll.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads on a victim of a sexual attack had a 999 call cancelled.

In the UK, much of the Sunday paper's are focused on the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia over a possible invasion of Ukraine.

More in this section

Court permits removal of 'extremely vulnerable' woman from family home Court permits removal of 'extremely vulnerable' woman from family home
Status yellow rain warning issued for seven counties Status yellow rain warning issued for seven counties
Winning €30.9 million EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland Winning €30.9 million EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland
'Postcode lottery' with thousands waiting to see hospital consultants

'Postcode lottery' with thousands waiting to see hospital consultants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more