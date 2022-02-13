What the paper's say: Sunday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

The Sunday paper's focus on various leaks from the HSE as detail of parties during lockdown and financial disarray come to light.

Sunday Independent P1

- Investigation into whistleblower claim over HSE 'parties' in lockdown

- Juries to be axed for libel trials

- House of Mansfield special report, great spread

- In-depth Richard O'Halloran interview

The Sunday Independent claims that the HSE is investigating three parties which took place during lockdown.

The Business Post focuses on leaked audio which outlines the financial dysfunction within the HSE,

The Sunday Times reports that Fianna Fail has pulled five points clear of Fine Gael, Micheál Martin has drawn level with Mary Lou McDonald and satisfaction with the government is up for the third month in a row, according to the latest Behaviour & Attitudes poll.

In this week’s paper:

- Victim of sex attack had 999 call cancelled

- Top paid civil servant is Eight Million Euro Man

- Two children left suicidal by doctor’s treatment

- Chinese lithium miners ‘threaten Wicklow Way’

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads on a victim of a sexual attack had a 999 call cancelled.

