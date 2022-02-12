Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 20:45

Two held as cocaine and cannabis worth £1.8m seized at Belfast Harbour

Detectives from the PSNI Organised Crime Unit conducted an operation on Saturday morning.
Two held as cocaine and cannabis worth £1.8m seized at Belfast Harbour

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Drugs worth £1.8 million (€2.1 million) have been seized by police at Belfast Harbour.

Detectives from the PSNI Organised Crime Unit conducted an operation on Saturday morning.

A lorry was stopped and searched, and approximately £1.8 million worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized.

A man aged 36 and a woman aged 31 were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

Both remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target organised crime and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.

“We will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.”

More in this section

Court permits removal of 'extremely vulnerable' woman from family home Court permits removal of 'extremely vulnerable' woman from family home
FBI agent tells court 'beyond suspicion' that Lisa Smith joined ISIS FBI agent tells court 'beyond suspicion' that Lisa Smith joined ISIS
Winning €30.9 million EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland Winning €30.9 million EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland
'Postcode lottery' with thousands waiting to see hospital consultants

'Postcode lottery' with thousands waiting to see hospital consultants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more