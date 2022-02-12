Two held as cocaine and cannabis worth £1.8m seized at Belfast Harbour

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Drugs worth £1.8 million (€2.1 million) have been seized by police at Belfast Harbour.

Detectives from the PSNI Organised Crime Unit conducted an operation on Saturday morning.

A lorry was stopped and searched, and approximately £1.8 million worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized.

A man aged 36 and a woman aged 31 were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

Both remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target organised crime and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.

“We will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.”