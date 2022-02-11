Winning €30.9 million EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland

James Cox

The winning €30.9 million EuroMillions ticket has been won in Ireland.

The winning numbers are: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars are 07, 11.

The National Lottery has appealed to EuroMillions players all over the country to check their tickets to see if they have won “this mega sum of money”.

This is the 17th time the jackpot has been claimed in Ireland since the EuroMillions started in 2004.

"This is amazing news for one of our players in Ireland," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"€30.9 million is truly a life-changing prize, and we are delighted to confirm that this winning ticket was sold in Ireland."

"If they are the lucky winners, we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize," added the spokesperson.