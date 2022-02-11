Man charged with aggravated sexual assault of woman walking her dog

Olivia Kelleher

A 27-year-old man has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was allegedly attacked whilst out walking her dog in Fermoy, Co Cork in November last year.

Vadim Veste appeared before Fermoy District Court on Friday, where he was charged with aggravated sexual assault of the woman at St Colman's Park in Fermoy on November 7th, 2021.

Det Garda David Barry of Fermoy Garda station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Veste.

He told Judge Alec Gabbett he formally charged Mr Veste with aggravated sexual assault contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act outside the courthouse in Fermoy at 10.40am. Mr Veste made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Det Garda Barry indicated the new charge arose following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Two earlier lesser charges have now been withdrawn against the Moldovan national who required the aid of an interpreter in court.

Trial by indictment

Det Garda Barry said Gardaí were requesting that Mr Veste, of Clancy Park, Fermoy, Co Cork be sent forward for trial by indictment to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Det Garda Barry formally served the book of evidence on Mr Veste, who was remanded in custody pending his appearance at the Central Criminal Court on an unspecified date.

Gardaí previously objected to bail as Mr Veste has no ties to the jurisdiction.

The court heard Mr Veste is a married man with children who was employed in a meat factory in Co Cork having moved to Ireland eleven months ago, residing with his mother in Fermoy.

Legal aid was granted in the case, while defence counsel Daithi O’Donnabhain said a Romanian interpreter would be required at trial and asked that the book of evidence be translated in to the language. The judge agreed to his request and gave Mr Veste an alibi warning.

The court previously heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sexually assaulted whilst out walking at 6.40pm in St Colman's Park on November 7th, 2021.

The attacker, who was not known to her, allegedly pulled her to the ground from behind in to a dark unlit part of the walkway. The victim sustained a punch to the face before being sexually assaulted. Det Garda Barry previously told the court that the woman scraped the face and hands of the assailant.

Two members of the public heard the victim's cries for help and the attacker fled the scene. The court heard the woman was traumatised and needed medical attention following the attack.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.