Over €250,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Laois

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have seized over €250,000 worth of drugs in Co Laois.

As part of ongoing operations, officers from the Laois Drugs Unit and Portlaoise Garda station searched two premises in the area of Ballyfin on Wednesday, February 9th.

During the course of the searches, 156 cannabis plants worth €124,800, a quantity of cannabis worth €120,000 and suspected amphetamine worth €10,000 was discovered.

The drugs have since been removed and have been taken to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the seizure and was taken to Tullamore Garda station where he was held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged with drug offences and is due to appear before a sitting of Nenagh District Court on Friday.