Met Éireann warns of ‘cold and frosty’ morning after overnight temperature dip

Met Éireann has warned of a “cold and frosty” morning on Friday after temperatures were forecast to dip as low as minus three degrees overnight.

Some icy stretches are expected this morning, with the national forecaster advising of hazardous conditions in some areas.

The cold snap is not expected to continue into the weekend, with temperatures to increase tonight to between six and nine degrees.

Very cold Fri morning, widespread frost & some ice, leading to some hazardous surfaces. 🥶🚘❄️

Dry & bright to start for most, just the odd shower.

Cloudier conditions ☁️building from the W with rain & drizzle slowly spreading to eastern areas by eve. ☔️

Highs of 5 to 9C pic.twitter.com/VJsyTS5RTS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 10, 2022

It will be a dry and bright start to the day for most, although cloud will build from the west through the morning with rain moving in by midday.

The rain will slowly spread eastwards across the country throughout the day, with it forecast to become increasingly windy too.

Highest temperatures of five to nine degrees are expected, with it to be coldest in Ulster.

Tonight will be wet and windy, with widespread rain and strong southerly winds, reaching near gale force along western coasts.

The rain will be persistent in parts of the west, bringing a risk of localised flooding, before a clearance to scattered showers will move in towards dawn.

Weekend weather

Saturday will be a breezy day with outbreaks of rain in the southeast clearing to widespread blustery showers through the morning, with some heavy bursts in places.

Some sunny spells are also expected, with showers becoming isolated towards evening.

Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees are forecast.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday, Met Éireann said, but it looks like outbreaks of rain will move up over the country with some heavy bursts in places.

The rain looks set to clear northwards in the evening with scattered showers to follow. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees are forecast.