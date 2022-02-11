Boy dies in Limerick collision between car and lorry

A boy has died following a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry in Co Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare shortly before 2am on Friday morning.

The driver of the car and its only occupant, a male juvenile, was fatally injured.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick and the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is preserved for examination this morning by Garda forensic collision investigators. Diversions are currently in place on the N21, with city-bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda station 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.