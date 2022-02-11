What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Reaction to a new plan aiming to tackle the spiralling cost of living in Ireland is the focus of most front pages on Friday.

The Irish Times leads with the unveiling of the plan to offset rising costs, and separately reports that schools remain “in the dark” about whether the academic year will be shortened in light of the Government’s new bank holiday.

The Irish Examiner reports the Government has admitted its cost of living package “won’t be enough” for many families, also reporting that the Russian ambassador to Ireland has rubbished a detailed assessment of the threats facing the Defence Forces.

The Echo in Cork also focuses on the cost of living plan, alongside the conviction of a 76-year-old former scout leader for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy scout in the 1980s.

The Irish Daily Mail describes the cost of living plan as a "bonanza" for holiday home owners, with the plan to tackle inflation meaning anyone with two properties will receive €400 off electricity bills.

The Irish Sun meanwhile features allegations from a massage therapist regarding Britain's Prince Andrew.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports a woman whose brother was murdered in the 1992 Teebane Massacre has called for a public inquiry into the “forgotten atrocity”.

In Britain, Cressida Dick’s resignation as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police dominates the papers on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph, i, The Guardian and Metro say Ms Dick was “forced out” of the Met.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Cressida Dick forced out as head of the Met'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/cQRVuOSxvG — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 10, 2022

Friday's front page: Defiant Met chief Cressida Dick forced out of Yardhttps://t.co/0R3p5zwc7m#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0eDGiHhfrr — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 10, 2022

Guardian front page, Friday 11 February 2022: Met police chief forced out over toxic culture failings pic.twitter.com/0s9agFezeG — The Guardian (@guardian) February 10, 2022

The Times looks ahead to a “scramble” for a new chief while the force’s investigation into partygate continues.

The Times: Scramble for new Met chief after Dick quits #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Mqk40n5Kca — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 10, 2022

The Daily Mail asks why the departure did not happen earlier, while The Independent leads with Ms Dick’s comments that Mayor Sadiq Khan left her “no choice”.

Daily Mail: Calamity Cressida fired - but what took so long? #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QEaRn4i5fT — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 10, 2022

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on worries for Queen Elizabeth after she met with the Prince of Wales before he tested positive for Covid.

Daily Express: Fears grow for Queen as Charles gets covid #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qXGEUK56bK — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 10, 2022

Prince Andrew was a “constant sex pest”, according to accusations from a massage therapist on the front page of The Sun.

The Sun: Andrew was my creepiest massage client #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2roYjgxnOi — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 10, 2022

The Financial Times reports that the British prime minister is nearing the final stages of a deal to implement an investment “big bang” with financial regulators.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 11 February https://t.co/7pah7kWWOD pic.twitter.com/hJrz29qjQg — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 10, 2022

While the Daily Star says Uri Geller needs Britons’ help to stop global catastrophe.