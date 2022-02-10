Explained: What measures are on the way to tackle the rising cost of living

Muireann Duffy

The increased cost of energy bills, rents, interest rates and even day-to-day expenses like groceries has forced the Government to act to alleviate the financial pressure currently being placed on individuals and households.

Following relentless calls from the Opposition, charities and workers groups to name a few, the Government is set to unveil a package of measures on Thursday to provide short-term assistance, particularly for fixed or low-income households which have been the hardest hit by recent price increases.

Here's everything we know about what is to come in today's announcement...

What's behind the rise in the cost of living?

The high rate of inflation is causing the increase in the cost of living. Inflation drives up the price of goods and services, including essentials like food and heating oil, making it more costly to live.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is a large factor for inflation, currently being seen around the world, coupled with a rise in energy prices, which have been attributed to a wide range of factors including low gas storage levels, high EU carbon prices and infrastructure outages.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whatever the reason, these increases are making it harder for people to make ends meet, whether that be their ability to pay their heating bill, or buy their weekly shop. Results of a Red C Poll conducted on behalf of the Society of St Vincent de Paul found the number of people financially struggling since the onset of the pandemic has doubled, so it is clear that something needs to be done.

What measures are being brought in?

The Government is yet to confirm the full package of supports, but earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it will be worth "somewhere in the region of €1.4-1.5 billion".

Among the measures expected are:

An enhanced energy credit (possibly a doubling of the €100 credit announced last year)

Changes to the fuel allowance

Measures around health costs

Tax cuts or social welfare increases are not anticipated to form part of the support package.

What are the Opposition saying?

The plans have already been criticised by the Opposition, with calls for the Government to “get money into people’s hands now”.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty said direct payments of €200 should be made to individuals on incomes of €30,000 or less, and €100 for individuals on incomes between €30,000-€60,000.

Meanwhile, Labour's Aodhán Ó Ríordáin criticised recent comments from Government TDs who suggested people should "shop around" to save money on their energy bills.

"For those suffering on record rent prices, they can’t shop around - they need a rent freeze. For those looking at soaring energy bills up by 30 per cent, they can’t shop around for better deals - they need real intervention. For those in low paid work, they can’t shop around - they need a pay rise,” Mr Ó Ríordáin said.

Mr Varadkar responded to the comments by claiming the Opposition would not be satisfied regardless of the measures announced, adding that their promises were cheap when they were not the ones having to make the decisions.

"No matter what we announce today it is not going to be enough. Your press releases are already written saying things like 'it is not adequate' and 'it is not enough'," Mr Varadkar said.