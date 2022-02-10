Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 18:12

Homeless man avoids jail after breaking into General Register Office during lockdown

Paddy Lynch (36) pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and criminal damage at the General Reigster Office on May 9th, 2020.
Isabel Hayes

A homeless man who said he was looking for somewhere to sleep during the 2020 lockdown when he broke into the General Register Office has received a fully suspended sentence.

Paddy Lynch (36) of Ashlawn Court, Bray, Co Wicklow caused €8,000 worth of damage to the electronic gates and an internal security door of the offices on Werburgh St, Dublin on May 9th, 2020.

The office, which houses the State's birth, death and adoption certificates, was not a “logical” place to break into, given it does not contain anything of monetary value, Judge Melanie Greally noted in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Lynch (36) pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and criminal damage.

Garda Greg Moroney told the court Lynch broke into the building, which was closed over the lockdown period, shortly after midnight, setting off an alarm.

He broke an electronic gate at the entrance of the building and was bashing an internal security door with a piece of metal when gardaí arrived at the scene.

He told gardaí he was looking for somewhere to sleep, the court heard. He appeared intoxicated and a needle was found on the floor near him.

Lynch caused a total of €8,000 in damage, with the electronic gate costing €7,000 to repair, Gda Moroney said. He has several previous convictions, including burglary and theft, the court heard.

Documents

Garda Moroney told the court that while the building did not contain anything of monetary value, the documents within were of historical importance to the State. No documents were damaged during the incident.

Esther Okunowo BL, defending, said her client was homeless and struggled with drug addiction. A psychological report was handed into court.

The court heard Lynch was related to some of the victims of the fatal Carrickmines fire in 2015 and the trauma of this was a factor in his drug addiction.

Judge Greally noted Lynch has made genuine efforts to address his drug problem and to overcome the trauma of the tragic deaths.

The judge suspended a two-year sentence on condition that he keep the peace and continue to engage with the Probation Services and with drug treatment services if required.

She had previously adjourned sentencing in order for the Probation Service to carry out an assessment.

