Tánaiste says cost of living package 'won't be enough' for the opposition

Digital Desk Staff

The Tánaiste has said he knows the cost of living package being announced by the Government today will not be enough for the opposition.

Ministers are expected to approve measures including an enhanced electricity grant, changes to the fuel allowance and measures around health costs.

It is not expected tax cuts or social welfare increases will be among the measures announced.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the intervention today comes on top of what they tried to do in the budget itself.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier today, Varadkar said: "The budget package which we are going to announce today will be worth somewhere in the region of €1.4-1.5 billion and that is considerable.

"That is a lot of money that the government is giving people to tackle the rising cost of living.

"I know though however, no matter what we announce today it is not going to be enough. Your press releases are already written saying things like "it is not adequate" and "it is not enough'".

The Tánaiste said that for opposition parties promises are cheap because they do not have to make the decisions.

It is expected that a doubling of the proposed energy credit to €227 will be a key measure in the Government's package to address the rising cost of living.

The package, which will be announced later today, will see the proposed energy credit of €100 increased to €227, according to the Irish Examiner.

It is expected to be issued to households by the end of March.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has denied that measures being introduced in the cost of living support package are a ‘mini Budget’.

“I’m not interested in what we call this”, he told Newstalk Breakfast. “This is a financial intervention by the Government. It is not a mini Budget.”

The Government had to be careful how it spent public money which came from taxes and borrowings, he added.

Mr McGrath said that the Government knew it had to intervene, but it had to do so in a way which helped and did not make the situation worse by driving up inflation. Economists were predicting that inflation would moderate during the year, he added.