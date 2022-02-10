Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 16:53

Gardaí issue urgent appeal after lethal drugs stolen in Co Galway

The drugs stolen are primarily intended for animal use only, and can be dangerous if consumed by humans
An Garda Síochána is urgently appealing for information on the whereabouts of various “dangerous” drugs, some of which are lethal, following a burglary in Co Galway.

The substances were stolen from a premises in Loughrea in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The drugs stolen are primarily intended for animal use only, and can be dangerous if consumed by humans.

Gardaí urged anyone who comes into contact with what they suspect to be these substances to not consume them. “Pease hand them in to any Garda station so that these dangerous drugs are taken out of circulation,” a spokesperson said.

The stolen drugs include various quantities of the lethal barbiturate euthanasia Euthatal; sedatives Chanazine, Medesedan and Torbugesic; anti-inflammatories Ketufen and Flunixin; and Ketamine.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these drugs to contact Loughrea Garda station on 091 841 222, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or to call 999/112.

