Human Rights Commission calls for legislative changes to tackle hate crime

Cate McCurry, PA

A human rights watchdog has called on the Government to address legislative gaps to tackle hate crime and racial profiling.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has said legislation needs to be strengthened to deal with inequality gaps.

Outlining its strategy statement, an IHREC commissioner said the organisation will seek to promote justice, promote the rule of law and improve access to justice.

IHREC set out areas which it says should be prioritised in its work over the coming years. These included economic equality, justice, respect and recognition, future proofing and public sector duty.

Sunniva McDonagh, senior counsel and IHREC commissioner, said human rights, democracy and access to justice were particularly evident during the pandemic.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday, Ms McDonagh said Covid-19 impacted people in vulnerable positions and exasperated inequalities.

She said the State's response to Covid legislation raised rule of law issues, adding that the differences between guidance and legislation “was not always clear”.

Ms McDonagh also reiterated calls to end direct provision, saying IHREC will monitor the White Paper on the ending of the system.

She added the organisation will ensure the Government does not exercise “arbitrary powers”.

Ms McDonagh said legislation needs to be strengthened to address inequality gaps, particularly areas that are lacking in dealing with hate crime and racial profiling.

She also said it will propose changes that underpin investigations into State wrongdoing, and IHREC will work to broaden access to legal aid.

Sinead Gibney, chief commissioner of IHREC, said its mission is to protect and promote human rights equality.

“We are calling for a rethink of Ireland’s approach to human rights,” Ms Gibney said.

She added IHREC will seek to give voices to those heard least and impacted most by decision makers.

Professor Kathleen Lynch, IHREC commissioner, said economic equality impacts everyone, especially marginalised groups, adding that recent figures show the highest 10 per cent of earners in Ireland earn four times what the lowest 10 per cent earn.

Prof Lynch said helping people to integrate economically and reduce inequality has to be a priority.

“Minority groups are adversely effected, they experience disadvantage and discrimination,” she explained.

She said that IHREC will respond to crises that threaten rights and equality: “It means ensuring good work, affordable housing, healthcare and other affordable public services.

“Our objective is to improve protections and supports for those on low incomes. We will identify ways in which wealth inequalities can be addressed and improve access to appropriate housing, particularly those facing barriers.

“We will do it in a number ways including the highlighting of inequality. We will take legal cases to vindicate the right to housing, influencing housing policy and promoting research that will advance equality.

“We will examine ways in which wealth can be more equally distributed.”