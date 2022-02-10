Inland Fisheries Ireland recruiting 49 seasonal officers for lakes, rivers and coastlines

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched a recruitment drive for 49 seasonal officers to help protect, conserve and develop the country’s fisheries resources.

The seasonal fisheries officers will work in and around Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines in six-month posts over the summer.

The protection and development jobs are divided across seven river basin districts, covering the 16 counties of Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford.

Chief executive of the state agency, Francis O’Donnell, said the new officers “will be joining us on the frontlines, helping to protect, maintain and conserve this country’s natural resources.”

“As an environmental agency, enforcement, protection and development are a big focus for us. For example, our teams undertake over 30,000 patrols around the clock every year, including patrols by foot, e-bike, vehicle and boat.

“At the same time, our development teams ensure the sustainability of fisheries habitat, enabling access for this generation and for future generations.”

Working outdoors

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s HR director, Róisín Bradley, said the roles in both protection and development positions would particularly appeal to those who enjoy working outdoors.

“Our officers working in protection will spend a lot of their time patrolling lakes, rivers and coastlines.

“Officers working in development will also spend a lot of their time around lakes and rivers, as they build, repair and maintain structures. Those that enjoy being close to nature and working outdoors, in all types of weather, are likely to find these roles very appealing and rewarding.”

The agency also plans to launch a second recruitment drive later in the year for seasonal research assistants.

Those interested in applying for a six-month seasonal fisheries officer role can apply online at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers before the deadline of Monday, February 21st 2022.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is the state agency responsible for the conservation, development and promotion of freshwater fish, habitats and sea angling.