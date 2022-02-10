Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 11:44

Man arrested after €100,000 worth of cannabis seized in Kildare

Gardaí located the drugs during a search of a home in Kildare town on Wednesday
Man arrested after €100,000 worth of cannabis seized in Kildare

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing an estimated €100,000 worth of cannabis in Kildare.

Officers from Athy and Kildare town searched a home in Kildare town on Wednesday, as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the county.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 was recovered. The drugs seized are to be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and taken to Kildare Garda station, where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court this afternoon in connection with the case.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Access to skilled workforce a challenge as Ireland heads towards full employment Access to skilled workforce a challenge as Ireland heads towards full employment
Liam Gallagher announces ‘biblical’ outdoor show for Dublin Liam Gallagher announces ‘biblical’ outdoor show for Dublin
Chief of staff says there is inequality problem for women in Defence Forces

Chief of staff says there is inequality problem for women in Defence Forces

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more