Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 11:51

Gardaí investigating false imprisonment of man in Finglas

An investigation has been launched into the false imprisonment of a man in Finglas, Dublin.
James Cox

An investigation has been launched into the false imprisonment of a man in Finglas, Dublin.

The incident happened at about 5pm on Cardiffsbridge Road and the man was discovered a short time later on Kilshane Road suffering from multiple injuries.

He was later treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It's understood the man, who is in his 20s, was bundled into a car, assaulted, and dropped off at another location in the area.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made as of yet but investigations are ongoing.

