Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 13:03

Met Éireann forecasts possible snow and icy conditions ahead of weekend

The national forecaster said temperatures will drop as low as minus three degrees tonight
Met Éireann has warned of icy conditions along with possible falls of snow ahead of the weekend.

The national forecaster said temperatures will drop as low as minus three degrees tonight, with Friday morning to be “very cold” amid widespread frost and some ice leading to hazardous surfaces.

The cold snap is not expected to continue into the weekend, with temperatures increasing overnight on Friday to between six and nine degrees.

Today is National Umbrella Day, the forecaster noted, and will see a bright and chilly day with sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent over Connacht and Ulster.

Some falls of sleet or snow are also possible, mainly on hills, while isolated thunderstorms or hail showers are also a possibility.

Highest temperatures of five to eight degrees are expected, but it will be “feeling raw” amid fresh and gusty winds.

Tonight will be cold and mostly clear, with widespread frost and some icy stretches as temperatures dip between minus three and minus one degrees.

A few lingering wintry showers at first in Ulster will die out overnight, become largely dry.

Friday morning will be “very cold” with widespread frost and some ice leading to some hazardous surfaces.

It will be a dry and bright start for most, with “just the odd shower” as cloud continues to build from the west through the morning and afternoon, with rain and drizzle following into western parts towards midday.

Rain will slowly spread from the west, reaching eastern areas towards the evening as it becomes increasingly windy too. Highest temperatures of five to nine degrees are forecast.

Friday night will bring an end to the cold snap, as temperatures increase overnight to between six and nine degrees amid wet and windy conditions.

Weekend weather

Saturday will be breezy with widespread showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, Met Éireann said. There will be limited bright spells, with highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday, but there will likely be further scattered showers with some bright or sunny spells.

Highest daytime temperatures of seven to 10 degrees are expected, with lowest temperatures of two to four degrees on Sunday night.

The forecaster said current indications show it will be “mild, wet and breezy” heading into midweek.

