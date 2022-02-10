Post early this Friday for Valentine's Day delivery – An Post

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 10:44

Card and letter senders should post early this Friday to ensure delivery for Valentine’s Day on Monday, An Post has advised.

The postal service’s new “love stamps” have been unveiled by An Post employees and real-life Cork couple Jessica Legresley and Claudio Dona.

With just a few days to go to St Valentine’s Day, the couple reminded people to post their cards early tomorrow for nationwide delivery on Monday, February 14th.

“A Valentine card in the post is the perfect way to make someone feel special or to let a secret love know that you’re thinking of them and we’re looking forward to delivering all your messages of love, grá and amoré,” said Italian native Mr Dona.

Love stamps in booklets of 10 are available at all post offices and online at anpost.com/love at a specially-reduced price of €8.80 until February 20th.

