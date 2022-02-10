Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 10:29

Liam Gallagher announces ‘biblical’ outdoor show for Dublin

The former frontman of Oasis will perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham this August
Liam Gallagher announces ‘biblical’ outdoor show for Dublin

Singer Liam Gallagher has announced he will perform an outdoor show in Dublin this summer which he says will be “biblical”.

The former frontman of Oasis will perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday, August 27th.

The show will follow the release of his new album ‘C’mon You Know’ on May 27th, his third solo studio album.

“I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 27th August 2022 I'll be playing Royal Hospital Kilmainham. It's gonna be biblical,” said Gallagher.

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale at 10am on Thursday, February 17th at Ticketmaster.ie and are priced from €69.50.

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Court challenge to gaming arcade on Galway's Fairgreen Road Court challenge to gaming arcade on Galway's Fairgreen Road
Access to skilled workforce a challenge as Ireland heads towards full employment Access to skilled workforce a challenge as Ireland heads towards full employment
Chief of staff says there is inequality problem for women in Defence Forces

Chief of staff says there is inequality problem for women in Defence Forces

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more