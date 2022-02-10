Liam Gallagher announces ‘biblical’ outdoor show for Dublin

Singer Liam Gallagher has announced he will perform an outdoor show in Dublin this summer which he says will be “biblical”.

The former frontman of Oasis will perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday, August 27th.

The show will follow the release of his new album ‘C’mon You Know’ on May 27th, his third solo studio album.

“I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 27th August 2022 I'll be playing Royal Hospital Kilmainham. It's gonna be biblical,” said Gallagher.

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale at 10am on Thursday, February 17th at Ticketmaster.ie and are priced from €69.50.