Ireland's first Lego store to open in Dublin this summer

James Cox

Lego fans in Ireland are in for a treat this year as the Lego Group is opening its first ever Irish store on Grafton Street, Dublin this summer.

Located in the heart of the city, the Lego store will delight fans, both young and old, with an "exciting collection of sets and experiences".

Visitors to the new store will be treated to the new, 'Retailtainment’ concept which blends physical and digital experiences that allow shoppers to immerse themselves in the famous Lego brick, as well as create personalised products. These include:

Minifigure Factory: The Lego Minifigure Factory allows visitors to design and create a unique Lego Minifigure - the perfect souvenir from your visit or gift for someone else.

LEGO Expression , where visitors can have fun with Lego Minifigures, who mimic their facial expressions.

LEGO Pick a Brick Wall: The Pick a Brick Wall is a great way for fans to select the exact elements that they require for their builds.

Store Associates: Whether visitors are picking out a gift, looking for the latest set or bringing your Lego fan in for a special treat, Brick Specialists can help find a set that’s the perfect fit.

Hands-on Play opportunities, including free build challenges and events each month.

Build a Minifigure Tower mix and match from a wide selection of bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customize minifigures.

Exclusive LEGO models: Look out for eye-catching 3D Lego models throughout the store inspired by the city of Dublin and Irish culture.

Simone Sweeney, vice president of Global Lego Retail Development, said: “We have been looking for the perfect site in Dublin, so we were very excited when the opportunity came about to open on the vibrant Grafton Street. The new Lego Store will be amongst some of the biggest and best brands in Dublin, in a shopping district loved by many local families and visitors alike.

"The city has been part of Lego Retail’s expansion strategy for many years given the existing huge number of Lego fans in Ireland and the international customers typically found in the city. The new Lego Store in Dublin will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by endless play possibilities and for new builders to welcome them into a new exciting journey of discovery into the Lego universe."