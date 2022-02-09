Number of sexual abuse allegations made to Hiqa increases by 77%

Gordon Deegan

The numbers of sexual abuse allegations made to the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) relating to nursing homes and centres for people with disabilities increased by 77 per cent to 32 last year.

In figures provided to Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd, Hiqa confirmed the 2021 figures compared to 18 allegations in 2020, an increase of 14.

The figures show the number of unsolicited concerns relating to allegations of confirmed or suspected sex abuse in care homes for older people last year totalled 21. This compares to 15 such allegations in the same category for 2020.

The increase was much sharper in relation to ‘Designated Centres for People with a Disability’ where last year there were 11 unsolicited concerns made to Hiqa regarding allegations of suspected or confirmed sexual abuse. This compared to three such allegations in 2020.

The detailed breakdown of the 32 allegations during 2021 show that 12 were made by relatives of those in the centres, eight by employees. Twelve were anonymous, meaning the concerns were submitted by members of the public or HSE Safeguarding and Protection teams.

Overall figures for 2019 were 17, while there were 15 in 2018, 17 in 2017 and 27 in 2016. A total of five allegations have been made so far this year.

Gardaí

In the written response to Mr O’Dowd, Hiqa stated that of the safeguarding or sexual abuse allegations found to be substantiated, the provider had not made an appropriate referral to Gardaí in six cases.

The reply stated: “Hiqa subsequently referred these allegations to An Garda Síochána.”

A spokeswoman for the authority said: “The unsolicited information received by Hiqa is referred to as a ‘concern’.

"This information may relate to suspicions rather than allegations, however, all information received is logged and reviewed by an inspector of social services. Where the information is substantiated, appropriate regulatory action is taken in response."

She added: “Where Hiqa identifies safeguarding issues, providers are required to take immediate action to ensure the safety of residents. Hiqa holds registered providers to account to ensure that they have systems in place to safeguard residents in their care."

"Hiqa takes all safeguarding allegations very seriously. Every resident in a residential setting deserves and is entitled to live safely and to the fullest. Ensuring providers have appropriate safeguarding systems in place is a key focus of the Chief Inspector of Social Services," the spokesperson said.