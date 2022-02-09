Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 17:48

Motorcyclist (30s) dies in Wexford road collision

A motorcyclist aged in his 30s has died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Wexford.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal collision, which occurred at approximately 1.45pm on Wednesday afternoon on the R730 at Kerlogue, Wexford.

The man aged in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the Kerlogue area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

