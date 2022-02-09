Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 15:26

Woman pleads guilty to causing injuries after car driven into crowd in Limerick city

The 20-year-old is to be sentenced after pleading guilty to causing injury and endangering lives by driving a high-powered car into a crowd of people.
Woman pleads guilty to causing injuries after car driven into crowd in Limerick city

David Raleigh

A 20-year-old woman is to be sentenced at Limerick Circuit Court after pleading guilty to causing injury and endangering lives by driving a high-powered car into a crowd of people in Limerick city and fleeing the scene.

The “hit-and-run” incident, which occurred in the Cornmarket area, a popular nightclub quarter of the city, on October 10th, 2021, left three people in hospital with serious injuries.

The accused, Chloe McNamara, (20), of Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross, Limerick, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm, endangerment, dangerous driving, and failing to assist a pedestrian when her case was called at Limerick District Court on Tuesday.

Last year, video footage of the incident was shown at Limerick District Court when McNamara was charged.

The footage showed a car, which gardaí allege was being driven by McNamara, driving directly into a group of pedestrians from behind, launching them into the air, and then the vehicle is seen leaving the scene.

'Lying on the road'

Garda Patricia McCormack told the court that gardaí responded to “a hit-and-run road traffic collision” at Cornmarket Row, Limerick city, at 1.10am on the morning in question.

Paramedics were already at the scene treating three injured pedestrians, a male and two females, who were all “lying on the road” and in a serious condition.

Gda McCormack said the man had sustained “serious head and spinal injuries” and the two women suffered “serious neck and back injuries”.

A fourth pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, presented herself at University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for minor injuries.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage showing a red Audi A4 entering Cornmarket Row, where “a large crowd of people were out socialising” at 1.03am, Gda McCormack said.

“The red Audi can be seen hitting and knocking down three pedestrians,” she told the court.

Red Audi

Gardaí discovered a red Audi about 15 minutes after the incident, at Knockalisheen, near Moyross.

“There was blood visible on the front windscreen and bonnet of the car and it was seized for a technical examination,” Gda McCormack said.

Objecting to bail, Gda McCormack alleged McNamara had “no concern for other people” during the hit-and-run.

“Dangerous driving resulted in a hit-and-run in Cornmarket Row, and this is captured on excellent-quality CCTV,” she said.

McNamara has not applied for bail following her arrest last October and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Limerick Circuit Court.

More in this section

Ireland once again has highest mortgage rates in Eurozone, adding thousands to cost of living Ireland once again has highest mortgage rates in Eurozone, adding thousands to cost of living
Defence Forces cannot protect Ireland from potential attack, admits Minister Defence Forces cannot protect Ireland from potential attack, admits Minister
Shamrock Rovers avoid stadium ban but fireworks fine increased to €5,000 Shamrock Rovers avoid stadium ban but fireworks fine increased to €5,000
Court challenge to gaming arcade on Galway's Fairgreen Road

Court challenge to gaming arcade on Galway's Fairgreen Road

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more