DAA lodges plans for solar farm to help power Dublin Airport

Gordon Deegan

The operator of Dublin and Cork airports has lodged plans for a photovoltaic solar farm on a site south-west of Dublin Airport’s airfield.

DAA has lodged plans in recent days with Fingal County Council for the renewable energy project.

The site is bounded by St Margaret’s Rd, Harristown Lane and South Parallel Road in the townland of Shanganhill located close to Dublin Airport Logistics Park.

The development will consist of the installation of a ground mounted solar photovoltaic array with associated development and ancillary works including inverters, modules and transformers, along with site cabling and two substation buildings.

A DAA spokesman said on Wednesday that the photovoltaic solar farm is to generate electricity for the airport.

“If permitted, the installation will support DAA’s sustainability goals as well as compliance with regulatory energy and carbon emissions targets. It would supply 8.1 per cent of Dublin Airport’s overall energy requirements and 11.7 per cent of its electrical requirements,” he said.

Cost

The spokesman would not be drawn on the capital cost of the solar farm project.

“The potential value of the project is commercially sensitive as it has not gone to tender yet,” he said.

The spokesman said that the site area totals approximately 10.8 hectares (26.7 acres) “and again the size the future solar farm will cover will emerge from the procurement process”.

The DAA spokesman said that DAA has committed to 10 per cent of Dublin Airport’s electricity being produced on-site through renewable generation by 2030.

"This is one fundamental step on the path to net-zero emissions by 2050 for DAA and the further use of renewable energy will be an essential part of this," he said.

The spokesman said that subject to a grant of planning permission and contingent on discussions with the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and ESB Networks, it is hoped that construction on the solar farm would commence towards the end of 2022.

Any third parties wishing to make submissions to Fingal County Council on the scheme have until March 10th to do so.

A decision is due on the application in late March.