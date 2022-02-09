Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 13:29

Shamrock Rovers avoid stadium ban but fireworks fine increased to €5,000

Rovers' clash with Waterford last season was delayed due to fireworks which came from the away section. 
James Cox

Shamrock Rovers have been hit with a €5,000 fine for a fireworks incident last year, however, the FAI has reversed a decision to impose a stadium ban for their first game of this season.

Rovers' clash with Waterford last season was delayed due to fireworks which came from the away section.

The fireworks got onto the pitch at the RSC and also hit a Waterford player.

The FAI initially ordered Rovers to play their first clash of this season against UCD behind closed doors.

However, that punishment has been reversed on appeal, with a €5,000 fine to be paid by the defending League of Ireland champions.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm the conclusion to the investigation around a fireworks incident at the Waterford FC v Shamrock Rovers FC fixture on November 5th last," an FAI statement read.

"This matter has progressed through the Association’s judicial process and an independent Appeal Committee has now ruled that the original decision to play the Shamrock Rovers FC v UCD AFC game on February 18th behind closed doors be set aside and the fine imposed on Shamrock Rovers FC be increased to €5,000."

