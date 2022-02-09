Netflix acquires Irish film Nightride

James Cox

Netflix has announced that Stephen Fingleton’s dark humoured thriller Nightride will be released on the streaming service in Ireland and the UK from March 4th, 2022.

The film will also be screened at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival Gala on March 1st.

Nightride is a real-time, one shot, thriller set in one single night, on the midnight streets of Belfast.

According to the synopsis: 'The film places us in the driver's seat with small-time dealer Budge (Moe Dunford) as he tries to pull off one last deal with cash borrowed from a dangerous loan shark (Stephen Rea). When the handover goes catastrophically wrong, Budge finds himself in a race against time to find his missing product and get a new buyer before the loan shark tracks him down.

'Nightride is a joyride of a film: funny, fast, tense and moving. It blends the manic spinning plates tension of Netfilx’s Uncut Gems with the real-time suspense of The Guilty with Jake Gyllenhaal, mixed with the car-bound claustrophobia of Locke, backed by a pumping soundtrack by legendary Belfast DJ and music producer Phil Kieran.'

Stephen FIngleton said: “To make matters technically interesting, the film was shot in real-time, with Moe actually driving on the streets, as he performed, in a single take. We rehearsed as a crew for one week for eleven hours a day. We went through the film in chronological order, breaking the script down into scenes; practised the bridge between scenes, then rehearsed chunks of the film. We did a dress rehearsal, took a day off and then shot the film in six takes over six nights. The shoot was fast, and we filmed in empty streets during lockdown. We would gather on set around 21:00, turnover by 22:30, and wrap just after midnight.”