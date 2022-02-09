Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 11:07

Caitríona Perry pays tribute to 'beautiful' Keelin Shanley on second anniversary of her death

Caitríona Perry has paid tribute to her "beautiful" friend and colleague Keelin Shanley on the second anniversary of her death. 
Caitríona Perry pays tribute to 'beautiful' Keelin Shanley on second anniversary of her death

James Cox

RTÉ News anchor Caitríona Perry has paid tribute to her "beautiful" friend and colleague Keelin Shanley on the second anniversary of her death.

Ms Perry and Ms Shanley anchored the Six One News together.

Ms Shanley died in February 2020 aged 51 after a battle with cancer.

"Thinking especially of this beautiful woman today. Two years gone but always on our minds and in our hearts," Ms Perry wrote on Instagram.

Ms Shanley is survived by her husband Conor and their two children, Lucy and Ben.

 

More in this section

No cover up over department champagne celebration, Coveney insists No cover up over department champagne celebration, Coveney insists
Convicted rapist seeks to challenge changes that makes him ineligible for parole Convicted rapist seeks to challenge changes that makes him ineligible for parole
Lisa Smith watched Isis drowning video before going to Syria, court hears Lisa Smith watched Isis drowning video before going to Syria, court hears
Ireland once again has highest mortgage rates in Eurozone, adding thousands to cost of living

Ireland once again has highest mortgage rates in Eurozone, adding thousands to cost of living

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more