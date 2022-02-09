Caitríona Perry pays tribute to 'beautiful' Keelin Shanley on second anniversary of her death

James Cox

RTÉ News anchor Caitríona Perry has paid tribute to her "beautiful" friend and colleague Keelin Shanley on the second anniversary of her death.

Ms Perry and Ms Shanley anchored the Six One News together.

Ms Shanley died in February 2020 aged 51 after a battle with cancer.

"Thinking especially of this beautiful woman today. Two years gone but always on our minds and in our hearts," Ms Perry wrote on Instagram.

Ms Shanley is survived by her husband Conor and their two children, Lucy and Ben.