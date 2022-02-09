Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 11:35

Cork nurse wins prestigious prize for patient care

A Cork nurse has been awarded a prestigious prize for patient care.

Anne Buckley was presented with an award from the WaterWipes Pure Foundation Fund for her “beyond incredible” work as a neonatal nurse this week, The Echo reports.

Ms Buckley received a nomination for her care of newborn baby Nell, who weighed just 660g at birth.

The baby girl was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) in June 2020 at 24 weeks, and spent the first four months of her life in the hospital's neonatal ward.

Ms Buckley was nominated by the baby's parents for her work ethic, kindness and compassion.

They said the nurse's kindness got them through difficult times.

“It’s a huge honour for me and my colleagues as we work as a team,” Ms Buckley said of her win.

“I am deeply honoured Ela would go to the trouble of nominating me when she is so busy with her new baby Nell and chuffed to have made a good impression in what was a difficult time for them as a family.”

WaterWipes will donate €2,500 to CUMH in honour of Ms Buckley's award.

The Pure Foundation Fund was launched in 2020 to celebrate the achievements of neonatal nurses and midwives in Ireland.

