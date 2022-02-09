Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 11:50

Man (72) in serious condition following aggravated burglary in Co Kildare

The burglary happened at approximately 9.30pm on Tuesday in Adrass Lower, Celbridge, Co Kildare.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was left in serious condition following an aggravated burglary in Co Kildare.

According to gardaí, a number of men gained entry into a lockup shed and were attempting to remove property when they were disturbed by the man who owned the shed.

The man, aged 72, was then assaulted. He was later taken to Connolly Hospital where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

It is understood that a number of suspects left the scene on foot, and one suspect left the scene on a scrambler bike, which was stolen from the property.

A teenager has since been arrested in connection with the burglary. He was taken to Leixlip Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

