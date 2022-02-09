Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 08:41

Three people in hospital following serious road traffic collision in Co Mayo

According to Gardaí, a car and a HGV truck collided on the stretch of road between Charlestown and Swinford at around 12.25am on Wednesday morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following after serious road traffic collision on the N5 in Co Mayo.

A man, aged in his 70s, who was a passenger in the car was seriously injured. He was brought to Mayo University Hospital where his condition has been described as critical.

A second passenger in the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was also seriously injured. She was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where her condition has been described as serious.

The driver of the car was also taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed between Swinford and Charlestown with diversions in place.

Any person who was travelling on the N5 between Charlestown and Swinford last night between midnight and 1.00am and who may have camera footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

