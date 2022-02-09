Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 06:33

PSNI launch murder investigation following death of man after assault

The PSNI is investigating an incident at a house in Donard Drive in Lisburn, Co Antrim, which occurred on February 1st.
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The PSNI have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man a week after he was assaulted.

Detectives are investigating an incident at a house in Donard Drive in Lisburn, Co Antrim, which occurred on February 1st.

Eugene McCormack, 53, died on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “Eugene was assaulted during the incident, which occurred at around 3.30pm last Tuesday afternoon, and was taken to hospital where tragically he passed away earlier today.

“A 30-year-old man is currently on remand in prison in connection with the matter.

“Our inquiries are continuing at this time and I would appeal to anyone with any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives at Ladas Drive on 101 quoting reference 1171 01/02/22.”

