Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 15:28

Irish actress Jessie Buckley lands Oscar nomination

Irish actor Ciarán Hinds also received a nomination for his role in Belfast.
James Cox

Irish actress Jessie Buckley has received her first Oscar nomination for her role in The Lost Daughter.

The Kerry actress has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the 2022 Academy Awards.

Buckley's nomination comes for her role in The Lost Daughter, which she starred in alongside Olivia Colman.

Buckley plays the younger version of Coleman's character in the film, which was written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

She has appeared in TV hits Chernobyl and Fargo, while she starred alongside Jesse Plemon's in I'm Thinking of Ending Things, a  psychological thriller film written and directed by Charlie Kaufman.

Meanwhile, Irish actor Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench have both landed Oscar nominations for their performances in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast.

Hinds, who was born in Belfast, is nominated in the best supporting actor category alongside The Power Of The Dog’s Kodi Smit-McPhee and his co-star Plemons, Troy Kotsur for Coda, and JK Simmons for Being The Ricardos.

Dench is nominated for the best supporting actress prize alongside Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, and Kirsten Dunst for The Power Of The Dog.

