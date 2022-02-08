Lack of funding and consultant shortages behind issues in mental health services -IMO

Muireann Duffy

Issues recruiting enough consultants to meet demand and long-term underfunding have been cited among the reasons for the crisis in mental health services, according to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

The findings of a report into the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in South Kerry was an example of these issues in practice, the Oireachtas Sub-Committee on Mental Health heard on Tuesday morning.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, former president of the IMO Professor Matthew Sadlier said new legislation is required to ensure standards do not fall further, stating Ireland spends just 5.5 per cent of healthcare funding on mental health services, compared to 10 per cent in the UK and Canada, and 10 per cent in France.

Prof Sadlier said the State has a "consultant recruitment and retention crisis", adding that almost one third of consultant psychiatry posts are currently unfilled or filled on a temporary locum basis, representing the highest percentage across any area of healthcare.

"Particular deficits arise in our Camhs services, where in excess of 3,300 children are waiting for a consultant appointment — 6 per cent of these are waiting in excess of a year," he added.

It is estimated that 628 additional consultants are required over the next decade to meet demand and replace retiring doctors, while Prof Sadlier highlighted that key support staff, such as psychiatric nurses, counsellors, psychotherapists, occupational therapists and social workers are also in short supply.

The Oireachtas committee is hearing pre-legislative scrutiny of the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2022 following concerns raised by the IMO regarding a proposal that consultants would need to consult at least one other mental health professional before certifying an admission order.

The IMO's appearance comes after the Irish Association of Social Workers responded to the publication of the Maskey Report, looking into the Camhs situation in South Kerry, calling the findings a "worrying example of systemic failure".