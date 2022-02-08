Sacks containing rice and rodent faeces among reasons for January food safety orders

Sarah Mooney

The discovery of black sacks containing a mixture of rice and rodent faeces were among the reasons for six enforcement orders served on food businesses in Ireland during the month of January.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said five closure orders and one prohibition order were served on food businesses last month for breaches of food safety legislation.

Some of the reasons included the black sacks containing a mix of rice and rodent faeces located in a press adjacent to a small dry goods store, rodent droppings observed under shelving, and dried food and dirt encrusted onto food storage containers and equipment.

Other reasons cited were evidence that cleaning and disinfection was not taking place at a frequency sufficient to avoid any risk of contamination, exposed piping and rotten wood in male staff facilities, and frozen meals with high-risk ingredients being produced on-site and not being held at the correct temperature.

One closure order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Treacys Hotel of 1 The Quay, Waterford, with the closed area being the main kitchen and upstairs ancillary storage areas, along with staff facilities.

Four further closure orders were served under European Union regulations to the following businesses: Feng Yuan Meats at the rear of 8 Meath Street, Dublin 8; Kiely's Centra of Rosslare Road, Killinick, Wexford; Café India of Patricks Court, Patricks Street, Tullamore, Offaly; and Hu Botanicals Ltd, of Out Offices, Balsoon Bective, Navan, Meath.

This last order applies to all the business and establishments of Hu Botanicals Ltd, including Aughadreena, Stradone, Co Cavan, and all social media platforms operated by or on behalf of Hu Botanicals Ltd.

Meanwhile, one prohibition order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Olivia's Food of 380 South Circular, Dublin 8.

Enforcement orders... are served on food businesses only when a serious risk to consumer health has been identified

All enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, warned that the legal onus is on food businesses to ensure they fully comply with food safety legislation at all times.

“It is unacceptable that we continue to find non-compliance with food safety legislation. Food business operators who do not fulfil their legal obligations to ensure food safety and hygiene are potentially putting their customer’s health at risk,” she said.

“Enforcement orders, and most especially closure orders and prohibition orders, are served on food businesses only when a serious risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing serious breaches of food legislation.

“Enforcement orders are not served for minor breaches.”