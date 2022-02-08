Solidarity-PBP call for minimum wage to be increased to €15 amid cost-of-living crisis

A motion is set to come before the Dáil this week for the minimum wage to be increased to €15 per hour.

It comes as the Government is under increasing pressure to tackle inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

The motion is being tabled by Solidarity-People Before Profit, who have said the increase is needed in order for people to have a solid quality of life.

The €15 figure is well above the latest estimated living wage of €12.90 per hour. At present, the minimum wage in Ireland stands at €10.50.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said the increase is more important than ever given the level of inflation people are facing.

"It's not the cost-of-living, it's the cost of surviving, those are the words said to me by a woman worker in Cork during the week," Mr Barry said.

"Tomorrow I will be introducing a motion to be voted on tomorrow night calling for an emergency review and increase in the national minimum wage."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Barry said the Government was essentially cutting the minimum wage due to the high rates of inflation.