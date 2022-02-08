Minister who told people to ‘shop around’ to tackle cost of living apologises

A junior Government minister has apologised after saying that people should “shop around” and look for alternatives rather than “complaining” about the high cost of living.

Seán Fleming, the junior finance minister, told RTÉ's Drivetime that his net income is around €1,000 a week but that his advice was applicable regardless of income.

In a statement following the interview, Mr Fleming said he “did not intend to imply people shouldn’t complain about the cost of living.”

“That wasn’t my intention and for that I apologise. I was urging people to also shop around for best value, in addition to the measures being taken by the Government,” he said.

“The Government and Fianna Fáil take the issues around the cost of living very seriously. We are taking action to help ease the cost of living pressures many are currently facing. I am very aware of the cost of living pressures that are currently confronting people and businesses.”

I know that Seán’s heart is in the right place

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath meanwhile voiced support for Mr Fleming on Tuesday morning, saying his “heart is in the right place.”

“All of us in public life are engaging with the media on a regular basis – we don’t always find the right words, but I know that Seán’s heart is in the right place,” he said.

'Out of touch'

Mr Fleming was described as “out of touch” and “indifferent” by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald following the interview, while Labour TD Ged Nash tweeted: “At this rate, there’ll be a lot of FF voters shopping around for better value at the next election.”

In the interview on RTÉ's Drivetime, according to the Irish Examiner, Mr Fleming said that savings could be made by changing providers of utilities or shopping at a different supermarket.

“It takes effort to shop and switch and if people make an effort they can save a lot of money,” he said.

“Rather than just complaining and asking 'what the Government is going to do for me' you could actually have a serious impact on your own finances but it involves people having to do some work themselves.”

Mr Fleming clarified that the complaining reference was in relation to opposition TDs, whom he said did not offer any practical suggestions to people.

"Instead of people complaining, because you’ve listed two or three opposition TDs who have complained, I'm saying it would be more practical and give people suggestions. If you move around you can get better prices and that’s in our own hands," he said.

Mr Fleming said that he has changed providers himself in different areas and does the weekly food shop in his own home. He advised people to change their supermarket, oil and health insurance providers.