Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 09:18

Delays on M50 southbound following Junction 3 collision

The slip road onto the M50 has since been reopened to traffic.
Muireann Duffy

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is warning of delays on the M50/M1 southbound following a collision at Junction 3.

The incident took place around 8am on Tuesday, with the Dublin's major road artery temporarily closed to facilitate the recovery of the vehicle.

Diversions were in place via the R139 roundabout, however, the road has since reopened to traffic.

Emergency services attended the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

A breakdown on the M50 at Junction 10 - Ballymount (north) is also causing delays, with the slip road and one lane of the motorway impacted.

Although the vehicle has been cleared, traffic in the area is slow.

